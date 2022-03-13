Bytecoin (BCN) Reaches Market Cap of $23.64 Million

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $23.64 million and approximately $24,330.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.09 or 0.00467602 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000096 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000232 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

