C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,589 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 14.8% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,661,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,553,000 after buying an additional 214,608 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,643,000 after buying an additional 1,178,627 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 123.1% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 74,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 17,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CHRW shares. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $124.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.45.

In related news, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $985,019.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CHRW stock opened at $102.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.76. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.67 and a 12 month high of $112.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.11). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.87%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

