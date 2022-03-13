Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Caladrius Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Caladrius Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caladrius Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.44). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Caladrius Biosciences.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLBS. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,747,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 184,223 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 9,628 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in Caladrius Biosciences during the second quarter worth $334,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CLBS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.68. 301,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,892. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.98. The firm has a market cap of $40.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.97. Caladrius Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $2.22.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of cell therapies for select cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, CLBS16 and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

