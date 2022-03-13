Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CPE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock opened at $58.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.53. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $25.32 and a 52 week high of $66.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.06). Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 40.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $10,719,908.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $51,252.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 740,409 shares of company stock worth $43,949,694 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,829 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

