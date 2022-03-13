Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,652 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 7,429 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of Callon Petroleum worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 290.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,839 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 39.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 10.8% during the third quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 6,188,157 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $303,715,000 after buying an additional 602,503 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Callon Petroleum news, major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 12,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $750,611.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $10,719,908.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 740,409 shares of company stock worth $43,949,694. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CPE opened at $58.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 2.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.53. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $25.32 and a 1 year high of $66.12.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.06). Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 40.46% and a net margin of 17.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CPE. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

