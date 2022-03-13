Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Short Interest Down 40.0% in February

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 568,300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the February 13th total of 947,600 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 225,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter valued at $83,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 9,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. 31.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CLMT shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $14.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CLMT opened at $15.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.45. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.38.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $865.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.03) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

