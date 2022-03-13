Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Stake Reduced by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,835 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the third quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CPB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com cut Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $42.17 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $52.23. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.79.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 47.28%.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

