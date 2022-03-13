Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Short Interest Update

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, a decrease of 40.6% from the February 13th total of 4,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.35.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,718,000 after buying an additional 7,241 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,203,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $601,791,000 after buying an additional 1,548,506 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 39,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 39,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $126.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.64. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $100.66 and a 52 week high of $136.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $88.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.80.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.579 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.26%.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

