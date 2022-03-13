Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 36,406.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 120,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120,504 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 32.2% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at about $93,000. 68.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $60.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.85. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $61.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.54. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 23.33%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.592 per share. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$74.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.13.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.