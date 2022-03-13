Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 194,100 shares, a growth of 71.5% from the February 13th total of 113,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CFPZF opened at $22.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.63. Canfor has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $29.35.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CFPZF. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canfor from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Canfor from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canfor from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Canfor from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canfor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Canfor Corp. operates as an integrated forest products company. It operates through the Lumber and Pulp and Paper segments. The Lumber segment deals with logging activities and manufactures wood chips, pellets, and wood products. The Pulp and Paper segment produces and trades northern bleached softwood kraft and bleached chemi-thermo mechanical pulp.

