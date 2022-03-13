Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Short Interest Down 41.7% in February

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the February 13th total of 70,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 125,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CPLP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Capital Product Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Capital Product Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Capital Product Partners stock opened at $15.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Product Partners has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.70.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.30. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 52.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital Product Partners will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from Capital Product Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Capital Product Partners by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 95,082 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 18,451 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Capital Product Partners by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,632 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its position in Capital Product Partners by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 45,303 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 13,007 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Capital Product Partners by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Capital Product Partners by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,610 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. 42.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

