CAPROCK Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,167,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 240.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, David J Yvars Group grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 1,205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW traded down $21.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $512.15. 1,227,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,951,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $448.27 and a 12-month high of $707.60. The company has a market cap of $102.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 449.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $558.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $620.55.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $657.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $694.07.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.10, for a total value of $405,973.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.48, for a total value of $1,735,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $23,239,132 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

