CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys 2,571 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 270.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 10.6% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $381.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.90.

ISRG stock traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $273.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,841,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,845. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.70. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.21 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.65, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.17.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

