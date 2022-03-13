CAPROCK Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

CAPROCK Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,571 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 414,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,692,000 after buying an additional 43,240 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 88.7% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 5,739 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.3% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on BMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.78.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.87. 14,023,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,518,946. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $150.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.04.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

