CAPROCK Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

CAPROCK Group Inc. trimmed its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,663 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 51.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Stephens downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.43.

In other news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NSC traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $267.34. 837,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,460,484. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $274.85 and its 200 day moving average is $271.92. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $238.62 and a 52 week high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern Profile (Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.