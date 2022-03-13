CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 26.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,222,000 after purchasing an additional 900,101 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 12.3% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 30,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 695.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its position in shares of American Tower by 4.5% during the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 5.0% during the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.27.

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock traded up $2.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $234.84. 1,889,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,123,244. The company has a market capitalization of $107.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.42, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $244.41 and its 200 day moving average is $266.44. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $212.28 and a 1 year high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.06%.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

