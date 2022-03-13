CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 892 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CME. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 3,500.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. RE Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in CME Group by 53.1% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 96.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in CME Group during the third quarter valued at about $87,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CME Group stock traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $225.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,295,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,053. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $81.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.58. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.79 and a 1-year high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.72%.

In other news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total transaction of $733,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total transaction of $3,294,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,650 shares of company stock worth $6,895,364. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.77.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

