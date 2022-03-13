CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $1.71 Million Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 68.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,762 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,137,000 after purchasing an additional 88,766 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,540,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,240,000 after purchasing an additional 223,211 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,111,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,014,000 after purchasing an additional 37,212 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 42.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,399,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,537,000 after purchasing an additional 415,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,296,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,027,000 after purchasing an additional 70,993 shares during the last quarter.

VT stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,038,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,349,011. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $93.19 and a 52 week high of $109.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.53.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

