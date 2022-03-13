CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases 2,016 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,885,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,160,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,881 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 26,061,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,909,786,000 after acquiring an additional 238,731 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,395,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,607,303,000 after acquiring an additional 310,712 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,212,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,467,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 11,012,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,229,547,000 after acquiring an additional 177,950 shares during the last quarter.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $2.55 on Friday, hitting $101.41. The company had a trading volume of 18,109,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,132,225. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.92. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $98.62 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.59 and a 200-day moving average of $118.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.3897 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.88.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.