CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases 856 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 870.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,000,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,242,558,000 after acquiring an additional 838,706 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 12,523.7% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 736,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,306,000 after acquiring an additional 730,257 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 16.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,482,000 after buying an additional 721,439 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 1,600.5% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 625,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,917,000 after buying an additional 588,627 shares during the period. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.56.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total transaction of $136,896.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $3.04 on Friday, hitting $214.83. 4,042,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,318,711. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.67 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $206.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Profile (Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.