CAPROCK Group Inc. Raises Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on ANTM. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $483.40.

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded down $7.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $465.26. 1,074,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,894. The company has a market capitalization of $112.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $335.20 and a 52-week high of $478.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $451.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $423.07.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Anthem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.