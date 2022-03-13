CAPROCK Group Inc. Raises Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brightworth raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total transaction of $1,922,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $6,149,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,770 shares of company stock valued at $8,796,480 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $3.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $185.29. 1,589,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,620,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.86. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.68 and a 52 week high of $249.27. The company has a market cap of $87.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.44.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 26.20%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 30.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.78.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

