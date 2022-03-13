CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 10,386 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 60.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,386 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 262.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18,111 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 542.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 369.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 689.7% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ TXN traded down $2.39 on Friday, reaching $170.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,869,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,786,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.19. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $161.04 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The company has a market cap of $157.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.69%.

In related news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $698,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Edward Jones cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.68.

Texas Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.