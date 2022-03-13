CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 4,304 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

CAPROCK Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,491 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,304 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,345,516 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $187,450,000 after purchasing an additional 212,508 shares in the last quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 23.3% during the third quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,950 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 30,967 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.9% during the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,637 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 50,566 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.04. The stock had a trading volume of 20,834,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,222,727. The firm has a market cap of $222.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.07. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.69 and a 52-week high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

VZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

About Verizon Communications (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.