Cardano (ADA) Price Reaches $0.79 on Top Exchanges

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00002073 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Cardano has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $26.63 billion and $866.53 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.84 or 0.00177920 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000988 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00025627 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00021614 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.04 or 0.00354156 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00052492 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,201,243,285 coins and its circulating supply is 33,687,359,494 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

