Cardano (ADA) Trading Down 5.8% This Week

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. Cardano has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion and $447.80 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00002036 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.20 or 0.00183686 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000994 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00026360 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00022102 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.79 or 0.00360648 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00054294 BTC.

Cardano Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,201,243,285 coins and its circulating supply is 33,687,391,884 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

