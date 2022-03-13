Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) will post ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.21). Cardiff Oncology posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 64.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.85). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.69) to ($1.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cardiff Oncology.

Get Cardiff Oncology alerts:

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 7,880.50% and a negative return on equity of 21.05%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRDF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardiff Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Cardiff Oncology from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. William Blair started coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Cardiff Oncology from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardiff Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRDF. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,015,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cardiff Oncology by 4,413.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 494,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 483,535 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cardiff Oncology by 1,741.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 442,072 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 12.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,533,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,541,000 after purchasing an additional 382,214 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 147.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 514,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 306,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRDF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.26. 473,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,025. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.43. Cardiff Oncology has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $12.03. The firm has a market cap of $97.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.90.

About Cardiff Oncology (Get Rating)

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardiff Oncology (CRDF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.