CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) Short Interest Update

CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, an increase of 51.5% from the February 13th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.4 days.

CareRx stock remained flat at $$3.90 during trading hours on Friday. CareRx has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $5.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.35.

CareRx Company Profile

CareRx Corp. engages in the provision of pharmacy and other healthcare services. It offers services for patients, solutions for insurers, solutions for employers, and solutions for long term care homes and retirement residences. The company was founded by Brenda Rasmussen on February 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

