Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,440 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $16,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 69.4% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 40.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CARR opened at $43.22 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89. The stock has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.25 and a 200-day moving average of $51.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 8.07%. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.65.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

