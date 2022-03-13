Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a decrease of 40.3% from the February 13th total of 2,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castor Maritime during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castor Maritime during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Castor Maritime by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,159,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 462,439 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Castor Maritime by 174.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 182,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castor Maritime during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

CTRM stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. Castor Maritime has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $160.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.91.

Castor Maritime Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton.

