Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,005 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $5,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Catalent by 16.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Catalent by 3.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Catalent by 114.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,430,000 after acquiring an additional 169,608 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Catalent by 1,431.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 204,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,072,000 after acquiring an additional 190,811 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Catalent by 38.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 156,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,881,000 after acquiring an additional 43,210 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,004,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.36. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.17 and a 12-month high of $142.64. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.38.

In other news, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.64, for a total value of $288,334.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Zippelius sold 487,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $49,999,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 492,073 shares of company stock worth $50,547,546 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

