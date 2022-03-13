Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Acquires 4,119 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 446.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 0.9% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,689,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,394 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,366,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,636,933,000 after acquiring an additional 86,779 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,475,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $706,307,000 after buying an additional 119,077 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $728,817,000 after buying an additional 129,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,882,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $673,904,000 after buying an additional 41,342 shares in the last quarter. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $324.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $356.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $373.58. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $307.39 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.491 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

