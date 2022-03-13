Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Boosts Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,124 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 0.6% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $187.61 on Friday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.11 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $260.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $313.99. The firm has a market cap of $510.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FB. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 price objective on Meta Platforms and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.51.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total value of $393,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,119 shares of company stock worth $1,822,858. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

