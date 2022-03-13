Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 0.5% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.5% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.5% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.8% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $65,000.

VXUS stock opened at $56.26 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $55.15 and a twelve month high of $67.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.941 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%.

