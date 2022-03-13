Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 36,600 Samsara Inc (NYSE:IOT)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara Inc (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 36,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000. Samsara makes up 0.4% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Shares of NYSE IOT opened at $15.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.80. Samsara Inc has a one year low of $14.21 and a one year high of $31.41.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Samsara Inc will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Samsara in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Samsara from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Samsara in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Samsara from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

Samsara Inc is a company developing and building sensor systems that utilizes wireless sensors with remote networking and cloud-based analytics. Samsara Inc is based in United states.

