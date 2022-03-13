Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 36,600 Samsara Inc (NYSE:IOT)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara Inc (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 36,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000. Samsara makes up 0.4% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.
Shares of NYSE IOT opened at $15.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.80. Samsara Inc has a one year low of $14.21 and a one year high of $31.41.
Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Samsara Inc will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Samsara (Get Rating)
Samsara Inc is a company developing and building sensor systems that utilizes wireless sensors with remote networking and cloud-based analytics. Samsara Inc is based in United states.
