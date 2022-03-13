Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Decreases Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC cut its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,216 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.5% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,347,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,192,204,000 after acquiring an additional 612,913 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,481,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,580 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63.4% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,238,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,028 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,392,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,650,000 after acquiring an additional 95,379 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.6% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,421,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,734,000 after acquiring an additional 616,215 shares during the period.

Shares of IEF stock opened at $110.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.21. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.92 and a 52 week high of $118.63.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

