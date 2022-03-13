Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,970 shares during the quarter. Karuna Therapeutics comprises 1.4% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC owned 0.08% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $172,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $235,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 34.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total value of $326,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 7,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.38, for a total transaction of $829,832.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,684 shares of company stock valued at $3,570,854. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $102.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.70 and a 200-day moving average of $119.90. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 1.98. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $93.77 and a one year high of $161.98.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $36.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.89) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KRTX. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $182.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.83.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

