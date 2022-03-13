Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Has $17.47 Million Stock Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,424 shares during the period. Affirm accounts for 7.5% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.06% of Affirm worth $17,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 4th quarter valued at $1,106,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Affirm by 841.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Affirm by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 645,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,931,000 after acquiring an additional 39,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Affirm by 232.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 15,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $30.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.60. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.78 and a 1-year high of $176.65. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 74.96%. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on AFRM. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $127.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $105.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Affirm from $170.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total value of $1,801,943.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $3,175,974.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

