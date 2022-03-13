Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Has $8.92 Million Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC cut its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 489,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571,947 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies makes up approximately 3.8% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $8,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 563,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 16,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 62,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 31,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 79,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $890,511.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 194,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $2,068,956.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 376,756 shares of company stock valued at $4,462,118. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PLTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $11.39 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.19 and a beta of 5.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.87.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a positive return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $432.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

