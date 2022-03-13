Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 343,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,562,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Dentgroup LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,378,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 219.1% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $141.71 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.70 and a 12-month high of $151.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.08.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.