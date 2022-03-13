Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Lowers Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,216 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.5% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 206,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,810,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 98,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,299,000 after acquiring an additional 28,039 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,069,000 after buying an additional 231,181 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.21. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.92 and a 52 week high of $118.63.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

