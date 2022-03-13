Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Purchases 20,628 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 90.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,628 shares during the quarter. Coupang accounts for about 0.6% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 340.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,399,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,938,000 after acquiring an additional 52,855,644 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 36.8% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 49,015,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,081,000 after acquiring an additional 13,172,574 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 10.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,112,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,247 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupang in the third quarter worth approximately $431,845,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Coupang in the third quarter worth approximately $376,611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of NYSE:CPNG opened at $17.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Coupang, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.61 and a 1-year high of $52.76. The company has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.39.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Coupang had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $9,576,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Parker sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $317,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,483,422 shares of company stock worth $1,056,750,807 in the last ninety days.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

