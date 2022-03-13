Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Purchases 65,666 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 97.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,666 shares during the period. DoorDash accounts for approximately 8.5% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $19,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in DoorDash during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in DoorDash by 3,850.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 4,016.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
DASH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on DoorDash from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on DoorDash from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Gordon Haskett upgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.11.
DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.67) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other DoorDash news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc bought 390,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.65 per share, for a total transaction of $33,036,863.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alfred Lin bought 183,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.38 per share, with a total value of $16,926,233.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 493,474 shares of company stock valued at $60,683,491. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.
DoorDash Company Profile (Get Rating)
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.
