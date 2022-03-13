Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 90.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,628 shares during the period. Coupang accounts for about 0.6% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Coupang by 3,081.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coupang during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Coupang by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Coupang by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Coupang by 646.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of NYSE CPNG opened at $17.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.26 and a 200 day moving average of $26.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.44. Coupang, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.61 and a 12-month high of $52.76.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Coupang had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michael Parker sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $317,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $9,576,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,483,422 shares of company stock worth $1,056,750,807 in the last ninety days.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

