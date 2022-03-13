Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Sells 11,275 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,565 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 11,275 shares during the quarter. Lyft accounts for 3.3% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC owned 0.05% of Lyft worth $7,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 2nd quarter worth $2,893,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,991 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 8,317 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,857 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 8,857 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $399,096.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 24,410 shares of company stock worth $1,024,887 over the last quarter. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LYFT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Lyft in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Lyft from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Lyft from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lyft from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.03.

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $37.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.08. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.84. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.94 and a fifty-two week high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $969.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.85 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 57.94% and a negative net margin of 31.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

