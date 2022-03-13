Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Takes $1.03 Million Position in Samsara Inc (NYSE:IOT)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara Inc (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000. Samsara makes up about 0.4% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

NYSE IOT opened at $15.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.80. Samsara Inc has a 12 month low of $14.21 and a 12 month high of $31.41.

Get Samsara alerts:

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. On average, research analysts predict that Samsara Inc will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

IOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

About Samsara (Get Rating)

Samsara Inc is a company developing and building sensor systems that utilizes wireless sensors with remote networking and cloud-based analytics. Samsara Inc is based in United states.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.