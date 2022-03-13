Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Takes $1.03 Million Position in Samsara Inc (NYSE:IOT)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara Inc (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000. Samsara makes up about 0.4% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.
NYSE IOT opened at $15.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.80. Samsara Inc has a 12 month low of $14.21 and a 12 month high of $31.41.
Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. On average, research analysts predict that Samsara Inc will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.
About Samsara (Get Rating)
Samsara Inc is a company developing and building sensor systems that utilizes wireless sensors with remote networking and cloud-based analytics. Samsara Inc is based in United states.
