Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,262 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.21% of Cavco Industries worth $4,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Cavco Industries by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Cavco Industries by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Cavco Industries by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cavco Industries by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Cavco Industries by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CVCO opened at $266.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.72. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.46 and a fifty-two week high of $327.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.48 by $1.86. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 19.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 17.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVCO. StockNews.com upgraded Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $338.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Cavco Industries from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

