Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 172,700 shares, a drop of 46.5% from the February 13th total of 322,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 359,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CETX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,898. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.98. Cemtrex has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $2.56.

Get Cemtrex alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Cemtrex by 132.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 20,767 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Cemtrex during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cemtrex by 703.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 64,256 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Cemtrex by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 70,834 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cemtrex during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. 4.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cemtrex in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Cemtrex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cemtrex, Inc engages in the provision of solutions in the technology. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services. The Advanced Technologies segment delivers cutting-edge technologies in the IoT, Wearables and Smart Devices, such as the SmartDesk. It also includes the Company’s subsidiary Vicon Industries, which provides end-to-end security solutions to meet the toughest corporate, industrial and governmental security challenges The Industrial Services segment offers single-source expertise and services for rigging, millwrighting, in plant maintenance, equipment erection, relocation and disassembly to diversified customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cemtrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemtrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.