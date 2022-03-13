Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN) versus Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Critical Comparison

Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Rating) and Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cenntro Electric Group and Kontoor Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cenntro Electric Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Kontoor Brands 0 0 4 0 3.00

Kontoor Brands has a consensus target price of $80.75, indicating a potential upside of 84.78%. Given Kontoor Brands’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kontoor Brands is more favorable than Cenntro Electric Group.

Risk and Volatility

Cenntro Electric Group has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kontoor Brands has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cenntro Electric Group and Kontoor Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cenntro Electric Group N/A N/A N/A Kontoor Brands 7.89% 151.71% 15.24%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cenntro Electric Group and Kontoor Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cenntro Electric Group $52.49 million 1.47 -$44.82 million N/A N/A Kontoor Brands $2.48 billion 0.99 $195.42 million $3.31 13.20

Kontoor Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Cenntro Electric Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.4% of Cenntro Electric Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.5% of Kontoor Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 30.9% of Cenntro Electric Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Kontoor Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kontoor Brands beats Cenntro Electric Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cenntro Electric Group (Get Rating)

Cenntro Electric Group Ltd. is an EV technology company that designs and manufactures electric light and medium duty commercial vehicles. The company’s ECVs are designed to serve a variety of corporate and governmental organizations in support of city services, last-mile delivery and other commercial applications. Its business model allows the firm to design, manufacture, assemble, homologate and sell ECVs to third parties for distribution and service to end-users and also distribute manufactured vehicle kits, which are then assembled, homologated, sold and serviced by third parties in their respective markets. The firm operates through the following brands: Cenntro, Metro, Neibor, Logistar, and Terramak. The company was founded on May 11, 2017 and is headquartered in Freehold, NJ.

About Kontoor Brands (Get Rating)

Kontoor Brands, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

