Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVE shares. StockNews.com cut Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at $16.13 on Friday. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $16.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.44. The company has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.32 and a beta of 2.78.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cenovus Energy by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,355,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,794,000. 46.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cenovus Energy (Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.